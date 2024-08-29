Ukraine allowed to use Dutch F-16s against Russia, military chief confirms

Dutch Armed Forces Commander Onno Eichelsheim has stated that Ukraine is permitted to use Dutch-donated F-16 fighter jets within Russian territory, provided they adhere to the laws of war, NL Times reported.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation. Ukraine received its first F-16s in early August, with up to ten aircraft delivered and more expected later.

In an interview with NOS published on 29 August, Eichelsheim said,

“We have not imposed any restrictions on the use and range of the F-16, provided that the law of war is observed.”

The highest-ranking military officer in the Netherlands praised Ukraine’s recent surprise incursion Russia’s Kursk Oblast as “brilliant in practical terms.” Ukrainian forces entered the region on 6 August and have since taken control of more than 100 locations along the border after targeting military infrastructure and airports in the area.

“They have taken over a large area in a good way, with new techniques, quite quickly. In doing so, they have created a dilemma for Putin,” Eichelsheim told NOS.

The Commander of the Armed Forces would have no problems if such offensive actions include the use of Dutch weapons:

“The resources we supply can be used by Ukraine as it wishes, provided humanitarian law of war is adhered to.”

The Americans partly agree, says Eichelsheim, who is visiting his counterparts in the US. Previously, the US allowed Ukraine to use GMLRS rockets in the Russian territory near the border, but not the longer-range ATACMS missiles, capable of reaching high-value targets such as air bases.

“They have other restrictions, but they have also supplied other weapons systems. At least we have the same line to make sure Ukraine wins the war. I think we are putting all our efforts into making that happen,” Eichelsheim said.

Ukraine has been using Westerns-supplied guided bombs in Kursk Oblast to destroy reinforced targets such as bridges. However, Ukraine is likely using its Soviet-era fighters for these attacks rather than the newly acquired F-16s.

The Netherlands has made 24 F-16 fighters available to Ukraine, though Eichelsheim declined to specify how many have been transferred so far.

Related: