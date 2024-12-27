Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian Pilot Association head says securing Ukraine’s skies requires 200 Aircraft

To defend against Russian military aviation, Ukraine needs a modern fleet of up to 250 aircraft, says Hennadii Khazan.
byOlena Mukhina
27/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine to test homegrown guided bombs in "a few weeks"
A Ukrainian pilot. Photo: Ukrainian Ground Forces/Facebook
Ukrainian Pilot Association head says securing Ukraine’s skies requires 200 Aircraft

Hennadii Khazan, president of the Ukrainian Pilots Association, says Ukraine needs at least 200 aircraft to secure its airspace against Russia, according to Radio NV.

Currently, Ukraine relies on its small, aging fleet of Soviet-era Mig-29 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers in the ongoing war against Russia. Recently, Ukraine started receiving the first F-16s aimed at bolstering Ukrainian air capabilities. Additionally, France pledged to supply Ukraine with its Mirage 2000 jets. Also, Ukraine has been in talks on the transfer of Eurofighter and Sweden’s Gripen fighters.

Ukrainians should be equipped no worse than Israel, with the capability to deploy 200–250 combat aircraft to ensure exclusively Ukrainian skies, closed to any Russian military aviation, Khazan emphasized.

He emphasized that destroying multiple enemy targets would send a decisive signal to Russia.

“It would make clear that Ukraine’s airspace belongs solely to Ukraine and would prevent the use of weapons like guided bombs (KABs) and other munitions,” he explained.

Khazan suggested that Ukraine could enhance its fleet by modernizing its existing Soviet-era aircraft.

“We have several MiG-29s that should be upgraded to the Block 70/72 standard,” he noted.

French Aid to Ukraine has reported that Ukrainian pilots have completed training on French Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets. However, the exact number of pilots who passed the course and the aircraft to be delivered to Kyiv remains undisclosed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military intelligence has revealed that a unit of a Russian An-72 military transport plane blew up at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow Oblast.

The An-72 is a Soviet transport aircraft developed by Antonov, Ukraine’s largest aircraft manufacturing company. The plane is used mainly by the military. The Ostafyevo airfield is located over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine’s border.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts