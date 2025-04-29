Support us on Patreon
Victory at any cost: Moscow will drain its people to feed front, expert says

As Russia ramps up its propaganda machine ahead of 9 May celebrations, military expert Serhii Hrabskyi warns that the Kremlin will go to extreme lengths to sustain its war effort — even at the expense of its own people.
byOlena Mukhina
29/04/2025
4 minute read
Russia warheads nuclear missiles weapon
Russian missiles that hold nuclear warheads on parade during military Victory Day rehearsal on Red Square, Moscow, Russia, 06 May 2012. (EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY)
Military expert Serhii Hrabskyi says Russia will increasingly push out narratives of “victory” to fabricate an image of its unshakable success ahead of 9 May celebrations, according to FREEДОМ TV.

Last week, Russia declared the complete “liberation” of Kursk Oblast. The Kremlin also announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had unilaterally declared a “ceasefire” to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.

“The fewer real gains Russia makes on the battlefield — and the more its economy, which is already in visible distress, deteriorates — the more we’ll see these staged triumphs, such as so-called ‘liberations’ of territories like Kursk Oblast, even when not fully under control,” Hrabskyi says.

He adds that in the days leading up to 9 May, the Kremlin will portray every territorial gain, whether in Ukraine or within Russia, as a strategic victory.

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including the aggression against Ukraine. 

“This kind of glorification is vital for the Putin’s regime, especially ahead of national commemorations,” he notes. 

On the battlefield, however, the situation is quite different, Hrabskyi emphasizes. 

Despite mounting economic issues, he says, Russia will continue to fund its military at any cost.

“Historically, Russia has always been willing to starve its people — even taking the last drop of milk from infants — just to keep fueling its army,” he explains.

Therefore, Hrabskyi argued, it would be a mistake to assume that Russia’s economic troubles will translate into reduced pressure on the front line.

“Under no circumstances should we let our guard down or equate Russia’s growing economic problems, which are only now becoming clearly visible, with a reduced capacity to wage war,” he warns. 

Hrabskyi also recalled the Soviet war in Afghanistan, pointing out that economic collapse did not stop military operations.

“Take Afghanistan as an example: signs of economic trouble started appearing in 1986–1987, forcing the Communist Party to consider reforms. However, the Soviet withdrawal didn’t happen until 1989. Even after that, the Soviet military continued repressive operations in the national republics of the USSR until at least August 1991,” he concludes. 

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the Russian proposal for a ceasefire beginning 8 May, labeling it “another attempt at manipulation.”

Speaking during a televised address, he recalled that Ukraine had already responded positively to a US-backed proposal for a complete ceasefire on 11 March and had separately offered Russia a halt to attacks on civilian targets, but Moscow refused. 

 

