Russia’s FSB is allegedly preparing false flag terrorist attacks in several regions during the 9 May Victory Day parades, aiming to falsely accuse Ukraine and sabotage international peace efforts, according to a new report from the international intelligence community InformNapalm.

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including the aggression against Ukraine.

Citing information obtained from human intelligence (HUMINT) sources inside Russia, InformNapalm says FSB leadership issued directives to stage “high-profile incidents” during regional parades.

While all available security forces have reportedly been deployed to safeguard the parade in Moscow, regions such as Khabarovsk and Ulan-Ude are being intentionally left under-protected, and may serve as the staging grounds for terror hoaxes.

“Not only are regional events left exposed — they are being weaponized to create media spectacles,” the report notes.

The goal, according to the intelligence, is to:

Create shock by portraying Ukraine as targeting civilian gatherings,

Disrupt US-led peace initiatives,

Justify expanded mobilization campaigns by stirring public outrage.

Sources say the FSB originally considered including Moscow in the operation but abandoned the idea due to the risk of losing control.