Ukrainian soldiers to join VE Day march in London as “frontline of freedom” fighters

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in a British military procession in London next week commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, according to an announcement from the UK government on 3 May.

The Ukrainian participation will symbolize the global support for their continued fight for freedom against Russia.

Ukraine now officially celebrates the end of World War II on 8 May, aligning itself with most European countries and distancing from the Soviet tradition and Russian influence, while Russia continues to celebrate on 9 May as was in the Soviet times.

On the Victory Day celebrations, Russia conducts large military parades and patriotic display, emphasizing Soviet victory and military might, particularly amid the current war against Ukraine, which the Kremlin framed as a continuation of the historical fight against fascism, with claims that the Russian forces are “denazifying” Ukraine.

RFE/RL reports that Ukrainian personnel will join approximately 1,000 UK armed forces members on 5 May as Britain begins its Victory in Europe (VE) Day commemorations.

“In the midst of the first full-scale war in Europe since the Second World War, it is fitting that the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently fighting on the frontline of freedom are represented in Monday’s event,” Defense Minister John Healey emphasized.

The Ukrainian representatives in the 5 May march will be soldiers deployed with Operation Interflex, Britain’s training program for Ukrainian recruits conducted alongside 12 partner nations. This initiative has trained more than 54,000 Ukrainians in frontline combat skills.

The London events are part of broader commemorations planned throughout Britain for the anniversary. The week’s activities will culminate on 8 May with a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey attended by the royal family.

The procession will also feature armed forces from Australia, Canada, and New Zealand carrying their nations’ flags, with flags of every Commonwealth nation represented.

Russia announced temporary Victory Day ceasefire

Meanwhile, Putin announced a temporary ceasefire on Victory Day in 2025 and expects Ukraine to reciprocate.

Ukraine responded by suggesting an immediate and sustained 30-day ceasefire to Russia instead of a limited truce only during the Victory Day celebrations. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized Russia’s timing, arguing that a genuine peace effort should not wait for a specific date and should last longer than a few days.

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also described Putin’s truce proposal as a strategic move to manipulate perceptions and strengthen Russia’s military position.

The ceasefire is used to force Ukraine into a difficult stance, distract from Putin’s rejection of a broader US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal, and allow Russian forces to rest, conduct reconnaissance, and prepare for future operations.