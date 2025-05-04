“He comes back for more”: Inside Putin’s three-day ceasefire trap that Ukraine wisely rejected

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin’s “ceasefire” offer is a trick, according to The Independent. It’s a strategy to manipulate peace efforts rather than achieve genuine peace.

Russia has proposed a three-day ceasefire from 7-9 May 2025, to celebrate its Victory Day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the offer, dismissing it as a theatrical gesture designed to give Putin a diplomatic boost and a temporary reprieve for the parade. Instead, he pushed for a US-backed, unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Ukrainian officials have also warned that the Kremlin could use the brief pause for propaganda or to stage provocations and blame Ukraine.

Ukraine has made the right decision when it dismissed Putin’s “ceremonial” ceasefire, which is nothing more than a manipulation attempt, says former Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service of the UK Alex Younger.

Earlier, Russia violated the previous “Easter” ceasefire nearly 3,000 times, showcasing its lack of sincerity.

Meanwhile, Putin remains indifferent to the pressures from global leaders, including US President Donald Trump’s threats to increase sanctions. His response to the potential measures is to ignore them and continue pushing forward with his agenda.

“If you don’t stand up to him, he comes back for more – how many more times do we need to be told this?” claims Younger.

The real reason behind Russia’s continued rejection of peace talks is its intention to maintain control over captured territories. Moscow hopes that even if the war ends, it can hold onto Ukraine’s land by force and prevent Ukraine’s NATO or EU membership.

Dr. Rachel Ellehuus, head of the Royal United Services Institute, explains that Russia’s minimal goals could be achieved by taking key infrastructure like ports and highways, vital to Ukraine’s survival as an independent state.

But the threat is not just to Ukraine. Putin’s broader aim is to challenge NATO and the European Union. He also may be planning to test the limits of NATO’s Article 5, the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all, which could have profound consequences for the Alliance.

Despite Russia’s continued aggression, The Independent encourages not to count out Ukraine. Though the Ukrainian military has faced heavy losses and there is no obvious path to victory, Kyiv is leading the world in advanced military technology, particularly in drones, which are transforming the nature of modern warfare.

While Russia has also suffered significant losses, the war is far from over. Neither side is winning outright; As Russia has gained only small tactical victories, Ukraine has changed the very nature of the war itself.

General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, underscores the shift in Ukraine’s forces: “They’ve evolved and developed very, very quickly.”