Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot guarantee security for anyone attending Russian Victory Day celebrations.
byVira Kravchuk
03/05/2025
The famous “Victory Banner over the Reichstag” photo was taken in May 1945 by Yevgeny Khaldei. Soviet propaganda presented this as a Russian triumph, but the soldiers were Georgian Meliton Kantaria, Russian Belarusian partisan Mikhail Yegorov, and Ukrainian Alexei Kovalev – a perfect illustration of how Russia claimed the multinational Soviet victory as exclusively its own. The operation was also led by a Ukrainian soldier, Lieutenant Oleksiy Berest.
Russian official says Zelenskyy has “nothing sacred” as he rejects Victory Day truce, while proposing 30-day ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russia’s proposal for a temporary ceasefire during Victory Day celebrations, calling the request “not very serious.”

This comes as Putin announced a multi-day pause in hostilities to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in 2025, expecting Ukraine to reciprocate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine responded by suggesting an immediate and sustained 30-day ceasefire to Russia instead of a limited truce. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized Russia’s timing, arguing that a genuine peace effort should not wait for a specific date and should last longer than a few days. 

Ukraine now marks World War II victory over Nazism on 8 May like most of Europe to distance itself from the Russian influence amid the current war, while Russia continues the Soviet tradition of 9 May celebrations. Russia uses the narrative of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany to justify its current aggression against Ukraine, framing it as a continuation of the historical fight against fascism, with claims that the Russian forces are “denazifying” Ukraine.

“This simply looks very unserious… to play in order to give Putin a soft atmosphere to come out of isolation on 9 May, and for everyone to be comfortable and safe — those leaders, or friends, or Putin’s partners who will come, for various reasons, to the Kremlin Square. No one will help Putin,” Zelenskyy said, according to Suspilne.

The Ukrainian president emphasized that his government cannot take responsibility for security inside Russian territory and advised foreign officials against attending the Moscow celebrations.

Zelenskyy expressed concern that Russia might stage provocations during this period and blame Ukraine, noting, “They can take various steps from their side: both arsons and explosions, and then blame us.”

“We do not recommend visiting Russia [on 9 May] from a security point of view,” the president added.

In response to Zelenskyy’s position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova sharply criticized the Ukrainian leader, according to Russian state-funded RIA Novosti.

“The fact that Zelensky has nothing sacred, we have known for a long time – he betrayed his own veteran grandfather and deceived the people,” Zakharova said.

She further alleged that Zelenskyy had “hit rock bottom” by threatening the safety of veterans attending Victory Day commemorations.

Previously, Putin ordered an “Easter truce” in Ukraine, citing humanitarian reasons and expecting Ukraine to reciprocate. However, Russian forces continued attacks and used the pause to rotate troops and stage provocations, with Ukraine reporting nearly 3,000 breaches during that period.

