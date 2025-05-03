Russians build Reichstag replica for Victory Day, use it for propaganda amid war with Ukraine

Russian filmmakers constructed a full-scale replica of Berlin’s Reichstag in Moscow to stage performances depicting Soviet forces capturing the building in the final days of World War II.

Russia uses the narrative of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany to justify its current aggression against Ukraine, framing it as a continuation of the historical fight against fascism, with claims that the Russian forces are “denazifying” Ukraine.

Under Vladimir Putin, Victory Day, celebrated on 9 May, has transformed from a solemn commemoration into a militarized spectacle used to legitimize Russia’s geopolitical ambitions, reinforce national identity, and generate domestic support for current military actions.

The reconstruction, installed at the “Moskino” cinema park, will host a production titled “Victory! The Flag over the Reichstag!” The shows will run from 1-4 May and 7-11 May, with two daily performances, according to Russian state-funded news agency TASS.

The performances will feature approximately 30 pieces of military equipment, including Yak-3 and MiG-3 fighter planes, I-16 aircraft, tanks, and a German Hanomag armored personnel carrier. Computer graphics specialists have created 3D models based on archival photographs to enhance historical accuracy.

“Now technology allows us to create this immersion effect – to visualize the story of the last days of the war,” explained Director Igor Ugolnikov, who Ukraine has placed on its sanctions list.

The sets are planned to be repurposed this fall for a film titled “Victory Flag.”

Ukrainian soldier actually raised flag over Reichstag

While Russia presents the Soviet victory as solely a Russian merit, it was actually a Ukrainian soldier, Lieutenant Oleksiy Berest, who led the operation to raise the Soviet flag over the Reichstag on 1 May 1945.

However, the most famous photograph of the event was staged after the fighting ended and featured different soldiers, but Ukrainian participation was significant and is recognized in historical records.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Memory reported that Berest managed to survive the Holodomor famine orchestrated by Stalin, which took his parents and eight brothers and sisters.

In October 1939, he volunteered for the army, fought in the Winter War against Finland, and then went through the entire World War II.

Despite his role as negotiator with SS officers defending the building, Berest did not receive the Hero of the Soviet Union award, which instead went to Meliton Kantaria, Stepan Neustroev, and Konstantin Samsonov. In 2005, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko posthumously awarded Berest the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Russia proposes temporary Victory Day ceasefire

Meanwhile, Putin announced a temporary ceasefire to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in 2025, commemorating the defeat of Nazism in World War II, and expects Ukraine to reciprocate.

This follows a previous “Easter truce” declared on 19 April, which was widely violated by Russian forces, with Ukraine reporting nearly 3,000 breaches during that period.

Ukraine responded by suggesting an immediate and sustained 30-day ceasefire to Russia instead of a limited truce only during the Victory Day celebrations. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized Russia’s timing, arguing that a genuine peace effort should not wait for a specific date and should last longer than a few days.

Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also described Putin’s truce proposal as a strategic move to manipulate perceptions and strengthen Russia’s military position.

The ceasefire is used to force Ukraine into a difficult stance, distract from Putin’s rejection of a broader US-Ukrainian ceasefire proposal, and allow Russian forces to rest, conduct reconnaissance, and prepare for future operations without fear of Ukrainian attacks during the holiday.