Ukraine’s attempt to organize a diplomatic counter-event to Putin’s Victory Day parade has hit a roadblock as multiple European leaders decline to attend.
Maria Tril
30/04/2025
Politico: Leaders of Britain, France and Germany decide not to travel to Kyiv on 9 May

Key European allies declined to attend a planned summit in Kyiv on 9 May, which Ukraine had organized as a diplomatic counterweight to Putin’s military parade in Moscow, Politico reported on 29 April.

According to the report, at least four high-ranking officials will skip the event: French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, incoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Macron will reportedly travel to Nancy on 9 May to sign a security treaty with Poland. Tusk will join him there for the signing ceremony.

Starmer plans to attend a defense summit in Oslo instead, while Merz “doesn’t want to go without the full posse,” the report said.

Politico reported that the leaders are working to reschedule their visit. A CDU official told the publication they are seeking a suitable date “in the first or second week of [Merz’s] chancellorship,” which is expected to begin next week.

EU foreign ministers might still travel to Lviv on 9 May, following their informal Gymnich meeting on 8 May in Warsaw, according to Politico.

Ukrainian authorities had invited top European officials to Kyiv on 9 May as a show of diplomatic strength against the backdrop of Moscow’s annual military parade.

Victory Day on 9 May in Russia commemorates the Soviet Union’s Red Army’s liberation of territories occupied by German forces in 1944-1945. The Kremlin declared a truce from midnight between 7-8 May until midnight between 10-11 May.

At least one EU representative will attend Putin’s event in Moscow – Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. The EU has previously warned of “consequences” for countries whose representatives travel to on 9 May.

