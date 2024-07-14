Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Some 50 British and Ukrainian enterprises strengthen defense ties at UAV production conference

At the British-Ukrainian UAV conference, British Ambassador Martin Harris reassured Ukraine of the UK’s commitment to assisting in drones and UAVs supplying, highlighting ongoing efforts to explore more opportunities for collaboration.
byOlena Mukhina
14/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones
Ukrainian mobile fire groups intercept Russian drones. Photo: General Staff
Some 50 British and Ukrainian enterprises strengthen defense ties at UAV production conference

Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries reported that over 50 defense companies participated in the British-Ukrainian conference on the production and supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and anti-drone weapons development.

The conference gathered representatives from dozens of British and 46 Ukrainian defense companies. Over the three days, more than 300 meetings took place. The goal was to strengthen existing partnerships between enterprises from both states.

“The Ukrainian defense industry is gaining momentum in increasing its production, and I am very grateful to the British government and businesses for helping us in this process.

As a ministry, we will provide you with support and assistance at all stages,claimed Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhii Boiev.

British Ambassador Martin Harris, who also attended the conference, assured Ukrainian representatives that the UK is exploring more opportunities to assist Ukraine, including drone and UAV production.

The conference was co-organized by the ADS Group, which is a trade association in the UK with nearly 1,400 British companies as members operating in the defense, security, and aerospace sectors. It closely collaborates with the UK government.

Earlier, the UK’s new Defense Secretary, John Healey, pledged to step up British support for Ukraine on a visit to Odesa less than 48 hours after his appointment.

UK’s defense secretary announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Following a meeting with President Zelenskyy and discussions with his counterpart, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, he announced a new package of support for Kyiv.

UK’s defense secretary announces new military aid package for Ukraine

It would include more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds, and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts