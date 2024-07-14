Some 50 British and Ukrainian enterprises strengthen defense ties at UAV production conference

Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries reported that over 50 defense companies participated in the British-Ukrainian conference on the production and supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and anti-drone weapons development.

The conference gathered representatives from dozens of British and 46 Ukrainian defense companies. Over the three days, more than 300 meetings took place. The goal was to strengthen existing partnerships between enterprises from both states.

“The Ukrainian defense industry is gaining momentum in increasing its production, and I am very grateful to the British government and businesses for helping us in this process. As a ministry, we will provide you with support and assistance at all stages,” claimed Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhii Boiev.

British Ambassador Martin Harris, who also attended the conference, assured Ukrainian representatives that the UK is exploring more opportunities to assist Ukraine, including drone and UAV production.

The conference was co-organized by the ADS Group, which is a trade association in the UK with nearly 1,400 British companies as members operating in the defense, security, and aerospace sectors. It closely collaborates with the UK government.

Earlier, the UK’s new Defense Secretary, John Healey, pledged to step up British support for Ukraine on a visit to Odesa less than 48 hours after his appointment.

Following a meeting with President Zelenskyy and discussions with his counterpart, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, he announced a new package of support for Kyiv.

It would include more artillery guns, a quarter of a million ammunition rounds, and nearly 100 precision Brimstone missiles.

