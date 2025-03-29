Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian commander calls for EU to finance 300,000 Ukrainian troops instead of sending Western soldiers

Colonel Andrii Biletskyi proposes 10-year European financing for 250,000-300,000 Ukrainian soldiers as a strategic alternative to Western troop deployments, citing Britain’s £2 billion support model.RetryClaude can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.
byOlena Mukhina
29/03/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers. Credit: The General Staff
Ukrainian commander calls for EU to finance 300,000 Ukrainian troops instead of sending Western soldiers

Commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade Colonel Andrii Biletskyi has suggested that European nations finance maintaining half of Ukraine’s total Defense Forces needed to deter Russian aggression, according to Army TV.

On 15 January 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian army currently consists of 880,000 military personnel, including 500,000 well-trained soldiers, reports Espreso.

Biletskyi has cited an example of Britain, which, according to his sources, estimated that £2 billion covers the costs of maintaining a 10,000-strong contingent in Ukraine. He has noted that a significant portion of this funding is allocated to high salaries, social benefits, and insurance, rather than direct military needs.

“Wouldn’t it be simpler to convince the EU to create a 10-year fund to finance a 250,000- 300,000-strong Ukrainian force? Ukraine could finance 200,000-250,000 soldiers itself—just like before the war—while the EU could cover an additional 250,000 troops. This fund would ensure automatic financial support for at least a decade,” Biletskyi has proposed.

The commander has argued that such a plan would provide Europe with a secure eastern border while also eliminating political risks associated with deploying Western troops to Ukraine, such as potential casualties that could negatively impact political ratings in the West.

“It benefits them—finances instead of soldiers—and it benefits us,” he has emphasized.

He has also pointed out that while European militaries possess strong command and organizational structures, they lack the combat experience and manpower needed to counter Russia’s army effectively. Even Britain, he has noted, plans to maintain a troop presence of no more than 10,000 in Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts