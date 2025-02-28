Support us on Patreon
Russia-linked Telegram channels offer cryptocurrency for mosque attacks in UK

They also distribute bomb-making manuals on British streets.
byOlena Mukhina
28/02/2025
London, United Kingdom, illustrative image. Photo via Depositphotos.
A network of Russia-linked Telegram channels is encouraging UK residents to attack mosques and Muslims in exchange for cryptocurrency, The Guardian reports, citing data shared with UK authorities.

In December, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Russia was waging not a covert but an open war against NATO countries for a long time. His statements followed an OSCE report which revealed that since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia carried out approximately 150 attacks on NATO countries. These include cyberattacks on railways, hospitals, GPS systems, and water supplies. The report also highlights hacking, sabotage, and threats to military facilities and underwater infrastructure.

The hate campaign is linked to xenophobic graffiti found on mosques and schools in London earlier this month. These channels have also distributed bomb-making manuals and 3D-printed weapon designs, while posters with QR codes leading to the groups have appeared in UK streets.

Investigators identified Russian ties through Telegram administrators using Russian-language interfaces and Moscow time zones. Some users spreading extremist content in British chat groups were also active in pro-Kremlin and anti-Ukraine forums.

Members of these channels openly discuss mass Quran burnings and share videos of arson, acid attacks, and bomb tests. After graffiti incidents, the groups offered cryptocurrency rewards for further vandalism and attacks, with one post claiming: “People who create the most beautiful graffiti on mosques will receive a gift from our movement. 100£ in any cryptocurrency.”

UK officials fear Russia is stoking ethnic and religious tensions to destabilize Britain and other Western countries. Reports indicate that Islamophobic attacks in the UK have surged by 73% in 2024, with authorities linking the Telegram campaign to broader Russian efforts to exploit societal divisions.

Labour MP Stella Creasy called the findings “credible” and those that “need to be taken seriously,” while MP Kelvin Bailey warned that the campaign aligns with Russia’s longstanding strategy of fueling far-right extremism to undermine democracy.

The UK Home Office pledged action, citing ongoing efforts to implement the Online Safety Act, which will force social media platforms to remove illegal content, including disinformation.

