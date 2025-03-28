UK foreign secretary says Russia continues attacks on Ukraine despite energy ceasefire

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, targeting its energy infrastructure, are ongoing and urges Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Amid an allegedly ongoing US-brokered energy ceasefire, Russia systematically strikes Ukrainian residential buildings and infrastructure. Also, earlier, it accused Ukraine of hitting a gas station in Kursk Oblast — a site not under Russian control.

“Russia is still attacking Ukraine, despite ceasefire talks. These attacks are killing and harming civilians, with reports of damage to energy infrastructure. Putin must agree to an immediate, full, unconditional ceasefire, the first step to a just and lasting peace,” says Lammy.

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed the defense minister to send information to the US regarding the damage to an energy facility in Kherson on 27 March.

Russia’s terror against civilians in Kherson has now reached unprecedented levels. The terrifying “human safari” tactics, in which Russian killer drones target Ukrainian civilians across the Dnipro River, have now followed an artillery bombardment to create a deadly “double tap” combination.

This calculated approach first drives civilians to take cover from shell fire, then hunts them with drones as they flee – all while specifically targeting ambulances and rescue workers responding to the initial casualties.

On 27 March 2025, this deadly innovation turned downtown Kherson into an apocalyptic scene of black smoke, scattered bodies, and civilians trapped without power or water as they counted two dead and six wounded.

