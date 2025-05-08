Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“No one in our unit was allowed to be taken alive”: British veteran who fought in Ukraine says Russia uses ISIS torture tactics

British volunteer Macer Gifford, who fought on Ukraine’s side, says the cruelty of Russian soldiers forced his unit to adopt a strict rule — never be taken prisoner alive.
byOlena Mukhina
08/05/2025
3 minute read
russian troops ukraine
Russian troops in Ukraine. Image by Ukrainska Pravda
“No one in our unit was allowed to be taken alive”: British veteran who fought in Ukraine says Russia uses ISIS torture tactics

Russian forces are “incredibly dangerous, oftentimes fanatical or desperate people that would torture you and kill you if they caught you,” Macer Gifford told Business Insider. 

By late 2024, 184 Ukrainian POWs, including 169 military personnel and 15 civilians, had died in Russian captivity. Many others are still remaining in detention as Moscow refuses to exchange them and has even opened a black market of POWs. Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainians officially listed as missing under special circumstances is estimated to be about 70,000, including 2470 children. 

The British volunteer took part in the battles for Kherson and Lyman, having previously fought in Syria. Due to the actions of Russian forces, his unit adopted a strict rule: “no one in the unit was allowed to be taken alive.”

Although there have been reports of mistreatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian forces, according to the UN, such abuse typically ends once detainees are transferred to official detention facilities. The same cannot be said for the Russian side.

International investigations have revealed systematic torture: beatings, electric shocks, sexual violence, suffocation, sleep deprivation, mock executions. Some prisoners did not survive.

“Russia has gone to every depth of depravity you could possibly imagine,” emphasized Gifford.

He was “genuinely shocked” by what he witnessed during the battles in Ukraine.

In his view, many of the brutal methods used by Russian forces stem from their experience in the Syrian campaign, where they fought alongside Bashar al-Assad’s regime since 2015.  He believes Russia adopted ISIS tactics — the same terrorist group he fought in Syria.

In that country, according to the volunteer, he saw cages, torture tools, and mattresses with chains in areas controlled by militants.

“I thought that the Islamic State was a fringe, that it was a unique thing,” he said, but in his view, “many of their brutal practices have been adopted by Russia — mainly, I suppose, because they were so effective in Syria.”

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts