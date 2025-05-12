Support us on Patreon
Ukrainians alone know how tomorrow’s war will look like, says EU commissioner at opening of defense forum in Brussels

Ukraine has created a drone “valley of death” that even tanks cannot cross — and this is what the warfare of the future looks like.
byOlena Mukhina
12/05/2025
Ukrainian and the EU flags flying in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo via Eastnews.ua
The Ukrainian military-industrial sector is experiencing explosive growth—a 35-fold increase in just the past year, which has drawn the attention of NATO countries and the EU.

The European Union has provided Ukraine with €140 billion in aid over three years of war, including nearly €50 billion in military assistance. This amounts to 0.1% of Europe’s GDP.

At the opening of The European Union-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum on 12 May, EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius described Kyiv’s defense potential as impressive and emphasized that the future of European security depends on integration with Ukraine’s military industry.

In particular, he highlighted Ukraine’s unique expertise in the use of drones, artificial intelligence, and rapid weapons production.

“Soon, Ukraine will join our European family. And already now, we are joining together the EU and Ukrainian defense industry,” said Kubilius.

According to him, Ukraine not only needs EU resources — it also offers unique combat technologies that impress even the most advanced manufacturers.

The EU stands to gain tremendously from integrating Ukraine into the defense industry, as the country produces excellent modern weapons quickly and at half the cost. It will bring the EU an innovative experience.

“The spectacular work on drones and artificial intelligence. Learnt at an enormous cost on the battlefield. A cost that cannot be expressed in money. And for which we in the EU must be forever grateful, because Ukraine is defending Europe,” stated Kubilius.

According to Ukraine’s military statistics, over 80% of frontline targets have been hit by drones. Drones on both sides of the front have created a 10-kilometer-wide “valley of death,” where no one can move—not even with modern tanks.

“That is what modern warfare looks like. That is how the wars of tomorrow will be fought. And that experience among all of us, only Ukrainians have,” noted Kubilius.

The EU commissioner also announced the creation of a working group between the EU and Ukraine to support the integration of both defense sectors and establish joint projects.

Additionally, the bloc will provide grants to Ukrainian defense production through the European Defense Industry Programme (EDIP).

Ukraine can also benefit from the €150 billion in SAFE loans by teaming up with the EU member states and taking part as contractors or subcontractors.

