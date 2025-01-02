Eng
200 Ukrainian pilots complete basic training in the UK for F-16

Now, the pilots will need significantly less time to start flying F-16s.
byOrysia Hrudka
02/01/2025
1 minute read
Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s Embassy in the UK.
In a significant milestone for Ukraine’s military modernization, 200 Ukrainian pilots have successfully completed comprehensive preliminary training in the United Kingdom, positioning themselves for advanced F-16 fighter jet instruction, says Ukrainian Embassy in the UK.

Despite the United Kingdom not operating F-16 fighters in its own arsenal, the nation has committed to providing foundational training to Ukrainian pilots. The strategic approach aims to rapidly enhance the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian aviation personnel.

The British Embassy in Ukraine confirmed that these aviators underwent extensive preparation, including basic flight, ground, and language training designed to prepare them for future F-16 operations. Royal Air Force instructors provided intensive training covering critical aviation skills such as:

  • General aircraft management
  • Instrument flight procedures
  • Low-altitude navigation
  • Complex formation flying

This training represents a crucial step in Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its air defense capabilities. The program stems from commitments made in June 2023 by British Ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, who emphasized that the training would accelerate Ukraine’s pilot readiness.

The comprehensive preparation signals continued international support for Ukraine’s defense, with a focus on quickly integrating advanced Western military technology into Ukraine’s armed forces.

