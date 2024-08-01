The Times: Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets from Netherlands

According to a source close to The Times, the first F-16 aircraft delivered to Ukraine have come from the Netherlands.

A source familiar with the matter told The Times that the first batch concerns six jets from the Netherlands, with more to follow shortly from Denmark. The Ukrainian air force declined to comment.

The time of arrival of the aircraft would correspond to a letter from Kajsa Ollongren, the Dutch defense minister, who had informed the parliament of the Netherlands that “delivery of the first aircraft will take place soon” in a letter dated 1 July.

Over the course of the year, Kyiv is expected to receive about 20 of the aircraft, including further jets from Belgium and Norway, enough to form a single squadron.

In the longer-term, the four countries have pledged some 80 of the jets, some of which are expected to be cannibalized for parts and may never fly. However, Ukrainian officials estimate needing at least 130 to effectively counter Russian air forces.

Crucial milestone

The arrival of F-16s, if confirmed, marks a crucial milestone for Ukraine after an 18-month wait. These advanced fighters are expected to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities against ongoing Russian aerial attacks and infrastructure targeting.

The airworthy planes will be equipped with updated radars from the manufacturer Lockheed Martin and modern US weaponry, including anti-radar missiles, laser-guided bombs and medium range air-to-air missiles.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are anticipated to receive the fighters in batches, with initial reports suggesting 6 aircraft this summer and up to 20 by year’s end. While the current number is reportedly small, their presence could challenge Russia’s air superiority.

Challenges remain, particularly regarding pilot training progress. The operational readiness of Ukrainian pilots for immediate F-16 missions remains unclear.

