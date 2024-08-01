Ukraine’s new F-16s already active in air defense, Telegraph reports

The Telegraph reports that Ukraine has conducted its first combat flights using Western-supplied F-16 fighters, utilized so far in an “air defense” capacity. This news follows recent claims by Bloomberg and Associated Press that Ukraine had received its initial batch of these long-awaited aircraft.

The arrival of F-16s, if confirmed, marks a crucial milestone for Ukraine after an 18-month wait. These advanced fighters are expected to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities against ongoing Russian aerial attacks and infrastructure targeting.

While Kyiv has not officially confirmed the jets’ arrival, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis hinted at the development on social media.

“F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing that turned out to be completely possible,” he stated on X/Twitter.

A pixelated image allegedly showing an F-16 over Ukraine has also circulated online, fueling speculation.

Western allies have pledged about 60 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, equipped with advanced American weaponry. However, Ukrainian officials estimate needing at least 130 to effectively counter Russian air forces.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are anticipated to receive the fighters in batches, with initial reports suggesting 6 aircraft this summer and up to 20 by year’s end. While the current number is reportedly small, their presence could challenge Russia’s air superiority.

Challenges remain, particularly regarding pilot training progress. The operational readiness of Ukrainian pilots for immediate F-16 missions remains unclear.

