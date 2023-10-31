Media: Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighter jets in spring 2024

Kyiv expects to receive the first F-16 fighter jets in spring 2024 but the exact date of the transfer remains unknown, said the spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Forces, Yurii Ihnat, as per UkrInform .

Ukraine is counting on spring because the training for its pilots has already begun, the spokesman explained.

According to Ihant, nearly 50 modern fighters could help Ukraine defend its skies and would allow the country to complete several crucial military tasks.

Ukraine wants to receive this equipment as soon as possible, but the training process and preparation of infrastructure need more effort and time, noted the spokesperson.

Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said F-16 jets for Ukraine to arrive in Romania within two weeks. The statement indicates that the training courses for the Ukrainian pilots will most likely start soon.

Read also: