WSJ: Russia moves 90% of aircraft outside ATACMS range

Russia has relocated 90% of its aircraft beyond the range of ATACMS missiles, while the US still restricts Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles against targets within Russian territory.
byYuri Zoria
28/08/2024
2 minute read
ATACMS. Credit: Dean Johnson
Russia has moved 90% of its aircraft to military bases outside the range of ATACMS missiles. This strategic shift aims to mitigate the threat of Ukrainian strikes using these long-range missiless, according to unnamed sources cited by WSJ. At the same time, the US continues to prohibit Ukraine from using ATACMS to target Russian military sites within Russia. Foremost, Ukraine wants to use the ATACMS to strike the Russian airfields, used by the aircraft that fire cruise missiles into Ukraine.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has begun deploying US-made F-16 fighter jets to intercept aerial targets amid a massive wave of Russian attacks across the country on 26 August. The attack targeted Ukraine’s power grid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the use of F-16s in response to the heavy Russian barrage but stated, “It’s not enough.”

Zelenskyy also mentioned the successful testing of a domestically produced ballistic missile, which could enhance Ukraine’s ability to strike deeper into Russian territory.

Hundreds of Russian military targets within range of Ukrainian ATACMS, ISW finds

Despite Ukraine’s requests to use long-range Western-made weapons such as ATACMS missiles against Russian targets, a US official told WSJ that the Biden administration has no plans to change its policy preventing the use of these weapons on Russian soil. The official added that since Ukraine began receiving ATACMS, Russia has moved its aircraft to locations out of missile range, reducing the potential impact of these strikes.

