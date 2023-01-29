Zelenskyy urged partners to provide ATACMS to stop Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities

Ukriane’s President Zelenskyy urged partners to provide ATACMS missiles to stop Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities, like the attack on 28 January in Kostiantynivka which killed three and wounded 11, according to the latest data.

This morning Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 civilians, injuring at least 2 – Oblast Head Four high-rise residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

📷https://t.co/yUfg2z1TQt pic.twitter.com/rRQfaVq8yt — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 28, 2023

“Stopping this Russian terror would be possible if we could provide adequate missile power for our military. So that terrorists do not have a sense of impunity,” Zelenskyy said, commemorating victims of missile attack at Kostiantynivka.

Russian occupiers fired S-300 missile at the city which have the similar to ATACMS range when used in land-to-land mode.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: ATACMS, Russian terrorism, terrorist state