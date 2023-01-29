Zelenskyy urged partners to provide ATACMS to stop Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities

Ukriane’s President Zelenskyy urged partners to provide ATACMS missiles to stop Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities, like the attack on 28 January in Kostiantynivka which killed three and wounded 11, according to the latest data.
This morning Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 civilians, injuring at least 2 – Oblast Head
Four high-rise residential buildings were damaged in the attack.
📷https://t.co/yUfg2z1TQt pic.twitter.com/rRQfaVq8yt
“Stopping this Russian terror would be possible if we could provide adequate missile power for our military. So that terrorists do not have a sense of impunity,” Zelenskyy said, commemorating victims of missile attack at Kostiantynivka.
Russian occupiers fired S-300 missile at the city which have the similar to ATACMS range when used in land-to-land mode.
