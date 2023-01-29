Zelenskyy urged partners to provide ATACMS to stop Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities

Latest news Ukraine

Ukriane’s President Zelenskyy urged partners to provide ATACMS missiles to stop Russian terror campaign against Ukrainian cities, like the attack on 28 January in Kostiantynivka which killed three and wounded 11, according to the latest data.

Stopping this Russian terror would be possible if we could provide adequate missile power for our military. So that terrorists do not have a sense of impunity,” Zelenskyy said, commemorating victims of missile attack at Kostiantynivka.

Russian occupiers fired S-300 missile at the city which have the similar to ATACMS range when used in land-to-land mode.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags