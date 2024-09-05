Kirby says US upholds ATACMS missile restrictions for Ukraine, claiming 90% Russian aircraft beyond range

At a press briefing on 4 September 2024, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby reiterated the United States’ policy restricting Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles for deep strikes inside Russia.

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent deep strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation. The policy restricts Ukraine from striking no fewer than 245 known Russian military and paramilitary objects, of which only 16 (6.5%) are air bases.

Kirby strongly condemned the Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities that resulted in mass casualties, stating:

“We condemned it yesterday and we condemn it today what Mr. Putin’s doing hitting civilian infrastructure trying especially in advance of winter coming knocking out energy grids, it’s despicable. Unfortunately it’s a play right out of his Playbook it’s not something new he had hadn’t that he hadn’t done before.”

Despite Ukraine’s requests amid these attacks, Kirby maintained that the US policy regarding long-range strikes on Russian territory remains unchanged.

Kirby emphasized the continued US support for Ukraine’s defense capabilities, particularly in air defense.

“Nothing’s changed about our view that Ukraine should be able to use the tools it has available to it to defend itself and that’s why air defense continues to be a prominent issue in these security packages that we’re giving,” he stated

In justifying the ATACMS restrictions, Kirby claimed that 90% of the aircraft Russia uses for long-range strikes and glide bombs are located more than 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. He argued,

“The argument that somehow if you just give them an attack them an ATACM’ and tell them it’s okay that they’re going to be able to go in and hit the majority of the Russian aircraft and airbases that are in fact used to strike them is not true, it’s a misconception.”

When asked about potential future changes to this policy, Kirby responded, “I don’t have any policy changes to speak to today,” indicating that the current stance on ATACMS use is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

