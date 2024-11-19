Politico: Macron backs US approval for strikes deep into Russia

US President Joe Biden made a “good decision” by allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with American long-range missiles, French President Emmanuel Macron stated, according to Politico.

Despite Ukraine’s months-long appeals amid escalating Russian air attacks, Western nations have restricted the use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles to prevent Ukraine’s deep strikes inside Russia, reportedly to avoid “escalation.” On 17 November, media reports claimed that the US, as well as the UK and France, lifted such restrictions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Macron told reporters he considers the ban lifting a “good decision.”

The French president noted that it was driven by Russia’s escalation of the conflict with Ukraine, including the deployment of North Korean soldiers to the battlefield.

“Russia is the only power that made an escalatory decision … it’s really this break that led to the US decision,” said Macron.

Following the approval of strikes with long-range missiles, Ukrainian forces struck a strategic Russian ammunition depot in Bryansk Oblast, causing multiple explosions and significant detonation in the early hours of 19 November.

This marked the first time in history that Ukraine’s Armed Forces used US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike a military target inside Russia, following Biden’s approval.

