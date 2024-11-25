Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian military airfield in Kursk Oblast with ATACMS missiles for first time

byOlena Mukhina
25/11/2024
2 minute read
Approximate impact areas of the ATACMS missiles on the “Kursk-East” airfield. Photo: Satellite images from Maxar Technologies, August 2022.
Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian military airfield in Kursk Oblast with ATACMS missiles for first time

Ukraine has struck a military airfield in Kursk Oblast with ATACMS ballistic missiles featuring cluster munitions, reported by GEOINT analysts from the “Cyberflour” Ukrainian project.

On 17 November, Ukraine received permission to strike deep into Russian territory after US President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to use long-range missiles. Despite Ukraine’s months-long appeals amid Russian air attacks and offensives in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, Western nations had continued to restrict the use of their long-range weapons, such as ATACMS, fearing escalation.

On the night of 25 November, Ukrainian missile forces launched a strike on the Russian “Kursk-East” tactical aviation airfield with American ATACMS ballistic missiles, writes Militarnyi.

Following the strike, the “Cyberflour” project shared footage showing the detonation of submunitions from two M39 rockets with cluster warheads at the airfield.

The analysts found the approximate impact areas here and here, which appear to be near the aircraft equipment parking areas with combat aircraft. It is currently unknown whether aircraft were stationed there at the time of the strike.

Russian military aviation bloggers have also confirmed the ballistic missile attack. Notably, pro-Russian propagandist Ilya Tumanov, who runs the Fighterbomber channel, reported the launch of eight missiles.

According to him, the airfield’s air defense systems managed to intercept only seven of the missiles, emphasizing that this term refers only to an attempt to land them down, not the interception of the missiles.

The Ukrainian government or military representatives haven’t commented on this information.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces used American ballistic missiles for the first time to hit Russian territory, hitting an arsenal in Bryansk Oblast.

The target was identified as the 67th GRAU Arsenal, a facility containing strategic supplies of munitions. GRAU stands for the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine hit strategic Russian ammo depot in overnight attack, likely using ATACMS (video)

The facility stored artillery ammunition, including North Korean supplies for their systems, guided aerial bombs, anti-aircraft missiles, and multiple launch rocket system ammunition.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts