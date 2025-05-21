Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia massing troops on Ukraine border—again, Kyiv warns

Russian forces are gathering near the Kharkiv border, Ukrainian commanders say.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
21/05/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian troops. Photo: General Staff
Russia massing troops on Ukraine border—again, Kyiv warns

Ukrainian military officials report an increasing concentration of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which could indicate preparations for intensified offensive operations.

“The enemy is trying to move personnel closer to the front line to launch at least limited assault actions. So far, they’re largely unsuccessful,” Andrii Pomahaibus, Chief of Staff of the 13th Khartia Operational Brigade, told Suspilne. “We must maintain vigilance along all critical approaches to our forward positions.”

Heavy fighting continues in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, particularly around Vovchansk, a border city where Russia initiated an offensive in May 2024. Once home to nearly 17,000 residents, the town has been devastated—satellite and ground reports indicate 80-95% of buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Pomahaibus noted that Russian forces are concentrating especially close to the state border, suggesting deliberate preparation for a renewed offensive. Russian tactics continue to combine artillery, reconnaissance, strike drones, heavy equipment, and increased infantry deployments.

“They divert attention in one direction, while making advances in another,” Pomahaibus explained.

He highlighted a concerning increase in Russian use of fiber-optic-controlled drones, which operate over distances of 15-30 kilometers and resist electronic countermeasures because they don’t rely on radio signals.

“It’s a serious concern,” he said. “Our electronic warfare systems can’t detect or jam them. However, we are implementing countermeasures—there are ways to fight back.”

He stressed that Ukraine’s forces remain fully prepared to repel any further attacks.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts