Russia massing troops on Ukraine border—again, Kyiv warns

Ukrainian military officials report an increasing concentration of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which could indicate preparations for intensified offensive operations.

“The enemy is trying to move personnel closer to the front line to launch at least limited assault actions. So far, they’re largely unsuccessful,” Andrii Pomahaibus, Chief of Staff of the 13th Khartia Operational Brigade, told Suspilne. “We must maintain vigilance along all critical approaches to our forward positions.”

Heavy fighting continues in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, particularly around Vovchansk, a border city where Russia initiated an offensive in May 2024. Once home to nearly 17,000 residents, the town has been devastated—satellite and ground reports indicate 80-95% of buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

Pomahaibus noted that Russian forces are concentrating especially close to the state border, suggesting deliberate preparation for a renewed offensive. Russian tactics continue to combine artillery, reconnaissance, strike drones, heavy equipment, and increased infantry deployments.

“They divert attention in one direction, while making advances in another,” Pomahaibus explained.

He highlighted a concerning increase in Russian use of fiber-optic-controlled drones, which operate over distances of 15-30 kilometers and resist electronic countermeasures because they don’t rely on radio signals.

“It’s a serious concern,” he said. “Our electronic warfare systems can’t detect or jam them. However, we are implementing countermeasures—there are ways to fight back.”

He stressed that Ukraine’s forces remain fully prepared to repel any further attacks.