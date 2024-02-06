Military: No Russian advances at Kupiansk, despite media report on troop concentration

The spokesman provided details about the amount of enemy equipment amassed in the Kupiansk sector, which includes 533 tanks, 650 armored combat vehicles, 430 artillery systems, and 160 multiple-launch rocket systems. However, he noted that not all of this weaponry and equipment is in optimal condition, as some gun barrels in the artillery pieces have worn out, and there has been a reduction in shelling from the Russian side due to a shortage of ammunition.

According to Yevlash, the Russians are feeling a shortage of ammunition, leading them to use North Korean and Iranian munitions. He mentioned that after using Iranian munitions, there’s a significant amount of fouling that increases the frequency of gun maintenance, as there can be malfunctions and explosions inside the barrel channel.

Yevlash emphasized that while the enemy is mobilizing reserves, these reserves are being brought in to replace those that were previously destroyed.

Furthermore, he noted that the duration of training for Russian mobilized forces has significantly reduced, from 3-4 months to 2-3 months, Ukrinform reported.