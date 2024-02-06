Military: No Russian advances at Kupiansk, despite media report on troop concentration

There have been no reported advances by Russian troops in the Kupiansk sector, and the mobilized reserves of the occupiers appear to be used to replace their losses, according to the Ukrainian military’s remark regarding a media report on the concentration of Russian forces in the area.
This clarification came from the spokesman of Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops in response to Forbes’ report about the concentration of 500 tanks, over 600 combat vehicles, hundreds of howitzers, and 40,000 occupiers in the Kupiansk sector, northeastern Ukraine.