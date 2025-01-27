UK intel: Russia’s Oskil river advances signal growing threat to Ukrainian supply lines in Kharkiv Oblast

In the northern Ukrainian oblast of Kharkiv, Russian forces have gradually expanded a bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil river. The bridgehead was initially established in late November 2024, and since then Russian forces have made tactical advances in the area.

If Russian forces succeed in cutting off northern supply routes while maintaining control of eastern and southern approaches, they could severely restrict Ukraine’s ability to defend and sustain its positions in the broader Kharkiv Oblast.

According to British military analysts of the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia’s focus in the area is the town of Dvorichna, which is contested between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Russia is also contesting for the town of Zapadne, 4 kilometers west from the Oskil.

Russia is almost certainly attempting to apply pressure to the logistics hub of Kupiansk, also located on the Oskil river, approximately 12 kilometers south of the bridgehead. Russian forces already control the supply lines east and south of the city, and are likely attempting to take control over northern supply routes into the city.

