Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

UK intel: Russia’s Oskil river advances signal growing threat to Ukrainian supply lines in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian forces operating in the northeastern oblast are facing mounting pressure from multiple directions, with Russian troops positioning to potentially threaten crucial supply routes.
byBenjamin Looijen
27/01/2025
1 minute read
Russian Armed Forces, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Russian Armed Forces, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
UK intel: Russia’s Oskil river advances signal growing threat to Ukrainian supply lines in Kharkiv Oblast

In the northern Ukrainian oblast of Kharkiv, Russian forces have gradually expanded a bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil river. The bridgehead was initially established in late November 2024, and since then Russian forces have made tactical advances in the area.

If Russian forces succeed in cutting off northern supply routes while maintaining control of eastern and southern approaches, they could severely restrict Ukraine’s ability to defend and sustain its positions in the broader Kharkiv Oblast.

According to British military analysts of the UK Ministry of Defense, Russia’s focus in the area is the town of Dvorichna, which is contested between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Russia is also contesting for the town of Zapadne, 4 kilometers west from the Oskil.

A map featuring the frontline as of this moment, with the icon indicating Dvorichna. Kharkiv is situated farther east of the town. Screenshot via Deepstate.ua
A map featuring the frontline as of this moment, with the icon indicating Dvorichna. Kupiansk is situated slightly south from the town, with Kharkiv farther to the west. Screenshot via Deepstate.ua

Russia is almost certainly attempting to apply pressure to the logistics hub of Kupiansk, also located on the Oskil river, approximately 12 kilometers south of the bridgehead. Russian forces already control the supply lines east and south of the city, and are likely attempting to take control over northern supply routes into the city.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!