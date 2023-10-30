Dutch PM: F-16 jets for Ukraine to arrive in Romania within two weeks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held a videoconference on 30 October to discuss Ukraine’s defense needs, European security, and the situation in the Middle East, according to statements from both leaders reported.

“The devastating situation in Israel and Gaza will not divert our attention away from Ukraine,” Rutte said.

“I was also able to inform President Zelensky that the F-16s the Netherlands pledged in order to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses will arrive at the training center in Romania in two weeks’ time. That means the training courses for the Ukrainian pilots who will fly them can start shortly,” Rutte added.

The leaders also talked about ensuring Ukraine’s grain exports through Black Sea ports and the Netherlands’ role in investigating Russia’s war crimes, Rutte’s statement said.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the implementation of previous agreements between Kyiv and Amsterdam on additional missiles for Patriot systems, preparations for transferring F-16s and patrol boats, and long-term financial assistance, according to his statement.

Ukraine’s President also emphasized the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia.

“I urged the EU to speed up work on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as an effective mechanism for transferring earnings from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy wrote.

On 13 October, during his unannounced visit to Odesa, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reaffirmed the Netherlands’ support for Kyiv as it braces for intensified Russian attacks this winter. He announced the transfer of additional Patriot missiles and patrol boats.

