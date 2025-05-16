Support us on Patreon
Ukraine confirms F-16 crash on 16 May, pilot ejected and survived

The pilot reportedly downed three air targets, and used his gun on a fourth target just before the emergency forced him out. It’s the third F-16 loss since last August.
byYuri Zoria
16/05/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. August 2024. Photo: efremlukatsky / Instagram
Ukraine confirms F-16 crash on 16 May, pilot ejected and survived

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet was lost while repelling a Russian air attack in the early hours of 16 May 2025. According to the communications department of the Air Force Command, contact with the aircraft was lost at approximately 03:30.

This incident marks the third confirmed loss of an F-16 by Ukraine’s air force. In August 2024, an F-16 crashed during a Russian missile attack, resulting in the death of pilot Oleksii Mes. On 12 April, 26-year-old pilot Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission in another F-16.

According to the Air Force, the fighter was executing a mission to intercept hostile aerial targets. Preliminary information indicates the pilot successfully destroyed three enemy air objects and was engaging a fourth using the onboard cannon when a technical malfunction occurred. The pilot managed to steer the jet away from a populated area before ejecting.

The Air Force did not specify what kind of air target the pilot engaged, but it is known that last night Russia again launched 100+ explosive drones against Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine’s Air Force stated that a search and rescue unit rapidly located and evacuated the pilot. His condition is reported as satisfactory, and he is currently in a safe location with no threat to his life or health.

The Air Force added that a commission has already begun work to establish the circumstances surrounding the loss of the aircraft.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Such attacks involve missiles, and dozens to hundreds of explosive drones. Fighter jets, such as F-16, are instrumental as the last line of air defense against the missiles and drones.

