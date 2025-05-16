Ukraine confirms F-16 crash on 16 May, pilot ejected and survived

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet was lost while repelling a Russian air attack in the early hours of 16 May 2025. According to the communications department of the Air Force Command, contact with the aircraft was lost at approximately 03:30.
According to the Air Force, the fighter was executing a mission to intercept hostile aerial targets. Preliminary information indicates the pilot successfully destroyed three enemy air objects and was engaging a fourth using the onboard cannon when a technical malfunction occurred. The pilot managed to steer the jet away from a populated area before ejecting.
The Air Force did not specify what kind of air target the pilot engaged, but it is known that last night Russia again launched 100+ explosive drones against Ukrainian cities.
Ukraine’s Air Force stated that a search and rescue unit rapidly located and evacuated the pilot. His condition is reported as satisfactory, and he is currently in a safe location with no threat to his life or health.
The Air Force added that a commission has already begun work to establish the circumstances surrounding the loss of the aircraft.
