Ukraine loses first F-16 fighter jet in combat, exact cause yet to be determined

During what Ukraine described as the “largest” Russian air assault since the full-scale war began, F-16s were deployed for the first time in combat and one of them crashed, killing a pilot, Oleksii Mes.
byVira Kravchuk
29/08/2024
3 minute read
A Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes, known by the call sign "Moonfish".
A Ukrainian pilot Oleksii Mes, known by the call sign “Moonfish”. Source: 144th Fighter Wing FB
Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet during combat operations against Russian forces. However, the exact reason of the crash remains unknown. 

On 4 August, President Zelenskyy confirmed the delivery of first western-provided F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which the country has been asking to bolster its air defense since the beginning of the full-scale war.

According to Voice of America, anonymous Air Force representatives stated that multiple scenarios  about the cause of the incident are being considered, including potential friendly fire from Ukrainian air defenses, technical malfunction, and pilot error.

Reuters reports, citing a US defense official, that the crash does not appear to be the result of Russian fire. 

Pro-Kremlin sources claim the aircraft was destroyed on the ground during a Russian missile attack, this has not been confirmed by official Ukrainian or US sources.

F-16 pilot death

The incident, which occurred on 26 August, resulted in the death of pilot Oleksii Mes.

F-16 fighters were deployed alongside anti-aircraft missile units to counter a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian territory, according to the General Staff of Ukraine

During the engagement, the F-16s demonstrated their effectiveness by successfully intercepting four enemy cruise missiles, the General Staff reports. However, contact was lost with one aircraft while it was approaching another target.

 A special commission from the Ministry of Defense was dispatched to investigate the crash site and determine the cause of the incident.

The Russian air assault on 26 August was described as the “largest” since the beginning of the full-scale war. Ukrainian forces managed to intercept 201 out of 236 Russian missiles and drones, that targeted critical energy infrastructure across 15 oblasts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that F-16s were used to repel this attack, marking their first known combat deployment in Ukraine.

Air Command “West” of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided additional details about the fallen pilot. They stated that Mes, posthumously promoted to the rank of Colonel, destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV during his final mission. 

On 29 August, a memorial service was held, attended by fellow pilots, military personnel, and civilians. Two MiG-29 fighters performed a tribute flight over the procession.

“We have lost a reliable friend and a strong warrior. But we have NOT lost the strength, will, and desire to fight, wage war, and win,” wrote Air Command “West.”

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported on Mes’s death, identifying him as one of the first Ukrainian pilots trained on F-16s. Known by the call sign “Moonfish,” Mes had been actively involved in advocating for the provision of F-16s to Ukraine, including visits to Washington D.C. to meet with US lawmakers.

Former US Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who had met Mes and another fallen pilot known as “Juice,” expressed his condolences and acknowledged their efforts in securing F-16s for Ukraine’s defense.

According to US officials cited by the Wall Street Journal, the aircraft’s destruction highlights the risks associated with deploying newly trained pilots in combat situations. They note that American F-16 pilots typically undergo months of additional training before engaging in combat operations.

Ukraine has received six F-16s to date, with six pilots trained to operate them. Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway have committed to providing a total of 80 aircraft.

