Defense News: Ukraine plans 15-km unmanned “kill zone” along Russian front as drone production hits 4,000+ daily

Kyiv is developing a plan to establish a 15-km unmanned zone along the frontline, integrating surveillance and strike drones, with the potential to extend it to 40 km.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier with a drone on the frontline. Photo: General Staff via Facebook
Ukraine has set out to establish a 15-kilometer unmanned “kill zone” along the front lines, deploying advanced surveillance and strike drones against Russian troops, Defense News reports.

The Drone Line project, announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on 9 February, aims to build continuous drone reconnaissance capabilities and boost coordination with infantry units, creating a buffer zone where no troops can move undetected, according to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“Ukraine’s drone innovation has been remarkable throughout this conflict, consistently finding ways to counter Russian advantages with limited resources,” wrote Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo, Europe correspondent for Defense News.

Mykyta Rozhkov, chief managing officer at Ukrainian robotics engineering company Frontline, said the zone “reflects current technological capabilities and strategic considerations,” enabling effective reconnaissance and engagement before enemy forces can threaten Ukrainian positions. He added that drone production rates could potentially expand the range to 40 kilometers.

“The timing of this initiative is particularly strategic as Ukraine seeks to strengthen its defensive posture ahead of potential negotiations,” Gosselin-Malo noted.

The announcement preceded US proclamations suggesting Ukraine and Europe would largely be bystanders in Washington-Moscow negotiations aimed at ending the war, with high-ranking delegations scheduled to meet in Riyadh.

According to Valerii Iakovenko, founder of DroneUA, Ukrainian companies can currently produce approximately 2,500 heavy drones monthly and 4,000 small drones daily. The Ukrainian pavilion at the IDEX defense expo showcased various unmanned systems, including the Chaklun family of drones manufactured by RC Direction.

Ivan Sybyriakov from SPETS Techno Export highlighted that these drones can “stay in the air for more than two hours in monitoring mode, which is much longer than conventional FPVs.”

