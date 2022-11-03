Iran supplies Russia with drones by air, by sea

Iran supplies Russia with drones used to target Ukrainian energy and civilian infrastructure by air and by sea, the Center of National Resistance reported.

Iran actively supplies the Russian Federation with the following models of UAVs: Mohajer, Arash-1 and Arash-2, Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

The following companies deliver drones and instructors by air:

Iran Air (Iranian state airline controlled by the local Ministry of Infrastructure);

Mahan Air (the founder is the “Nonprofit Institute of Molal Movakhedin”);

Pouya Air (part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military branch of the executive branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran);

Saha Airlines (Part of the Air Force of Iran).

Three state airlines are subordinate to the military-political leadership, which, despite public statements, proves full support for the invasion of the Russian Federation by the Iranian authorities.

According to the Center of National Resistance, Pouya Air made 5 cargo flights on the Tehran-Moscow route from October 12 to 18. Most of the fleet of cargo planes are Russian IL-76s.

Also, Iran uses the sea route through the Caspian Sea to transport drones. According to the documents, the Iranians transport spare parts for civil aviation using the port of Bandar Anzali. The destination is Astrakhan or Makhachkala.

Transportation is carried out by vessels of the Iranian Industrial Company. At the beginning of November, 200 disassembled drones are expected to arrive in Astrakhan by sea.

The Russians actively export Ukrainian grain by ship to Syria, along the Sevastopol-Tartus route. In the return direction, Iranian drones and their components from the Syrian factory may be transported in containers, although there is no confirmation of this at the moment.

In particular, in Syria, the Russians can take Iranian surface-to-surface missiles “Zolfaghar”, which are based in Syria. This country also has a factory for the production of the same kamikaze drones.

In addition, Iran is currently diversifying its drone production in other countries. In addition to Syria, the plant has been operating in Tajikistan since May. There are also risks of setting up a node assembly in Belarus.

According to preliminary data, Iran can produce up to 150 drones per month. They get the parts from China to bypass sanctions, which allows them not to worry about their shortage. Taking into account the significant request of the Russian Federation for UAVs, all the specified production sites and delivery routes will definitely be involved, according to the CNS.