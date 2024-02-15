UK, Latvia сo-lead drone coalition to supply thousands of drones to Ukraine

The United Kingdom, in partnership with Latvia, will spearhead a major drone coalition aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities, the UK Ministry of Defense announced on 15 February. The coalition is set to supply Ukraine with thousands of drones, including first-person view (FPV) drones, according to the UK Ministry.

During the first day of the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the Ramstein format on 14 February, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the launch of several coalitions to boost the Ukrainian air and missile defense, artillery, drones, and mine action.

The UK’s initiative to scale up and streamline the provision of FPV drones to Ukraine is part of a broader £200 million drone package announced earlier this year by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

FPV drones, known for providing operators with situational awareness to target enemy positions and vehicles, will be produced at scale and at an affordable price point, leveraging the strength of the Western industry. The UK plans to order thousands of FPV drones for Ukraine, including from UK manufacturers, “providing a boost to the industry and delivering on the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy,” the UK Ministry said.

“The UK continues to do all we can to give Ukraine what it needs – upping our aid to £2.5bn this year and committing £200m to manufacture drones, making us Ukraine’s largest drone supplier,” UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps stated.

He further expressed pride in leading the international coalition alongside Latvia to build Ukraine’s vital drone capabilities.

“Together, we will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend itself and win this war, to ensure that Putin fails in his illegal and barbaric ambitions,” Shapps said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the United Kingdom has been one of Ukraine’s most staunch allies, training the Ukrainian military on British soil and providing Ukraine with lethal aid.

