Ukraine allegedly launched over 190 drone attacks on Russia and occupied Crimea in 2023 – BBC

30/08/2023
Fire in the area of the airfield in Russia’s Pskov following a drone attack on the night of 30 Aug. Credit: Screenshot
Since the beginning of 2023, more than 190 suspected drone attacks hit bases and airfields in Russia in Russian-annexed Crimea, says BBC.

The overnight attacks on 30 August have become the most widespread that BBC Verify (which monitors reports of drone strikes in Russian media) has observed in 2023, with drones hitting at least six regions in Russia from the south to the north-west.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of being behind drone strikes in recent months.  Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for attacks, although President Volodymyr Zelenskzy previously said that strikes on Russian territory are an “inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process”.

In 2023, drone attacks targeted Bryansk, Belgorod, and Kursk oblasts in Russia near the western border with Ukraine, as well as in Russian-annexed Crimea.

There have also been about a dozen sea drone attacks on Russian targets in the Black Sea, including on naval bases and the Crimean Bridge.

