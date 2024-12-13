Forbes: Ukraine’s anti-tank missiles still outshoot drones in Kursk combat

Ukrainian anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and mines, not drones, are responsible for the majority of Russian armored vehicle losses in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Forbes reports.
A Ukrainian marine corps drone operator, identified as Kriegsforscher, revealed that in recent fighting, most Russian vehicles were first immobilized by mines or anti-tank guided missiles such as the American-made Javelin or Ukrainian Stuhna-P, with FPV drones only engaging afterward.
“It’s very funny to see how everyone thinks that FPVs rule the way,” Kriegsforscher wrote on X, noting that in his sector, the Russian 237th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment lost 17 armored vehicles in two days of assaults ending on 12 December.
According to Kriegsforscher, only “10 to 15 percent of [armored vehicles] were destroyed by FPVs – I mean, during the move.”
