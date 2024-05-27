Eng
Media: Ukrainian drone attacks Russian radar station in Orsk 1,600 km from the front

A Ukrainian drone traveled 1,800 km inside Russia to attack the “Voronezh M” long-range radar station in Orsk, setting a new range record, as per intelligence sources.
Yuri Zoria
27/05/2024
Voronezh-M long-range over-the-horizon radar systems in Russia’s Orsk. Photo via dialog.ua
Media: Ukrainian drone attacks Russian radar station in Orsk 1,600 km from the front

The Ukrainian military intelligence’s drone conducted a long-range strike on the “Voronezh M” radar station in the Russian city of Orsk in Orenburg Oblast near Kazakhstan some 1,600 km away from the frontline. According to Liga’s intelligence source, the drone traveled over 1,800 km to reach and attack the target, setting a new record range for Ukrainian drone strikes.

The “Voronezh M” is part of Russia’s family of long-range over-the-horizon radar systems designed to detect spacecraft, aircraft, and missiles at ranges up to 6,000 km.

A source in the Ukrainian military intelligence agency HUR confirmed the attack to Liga, stating,

“The Ukrainian drone covered a distance of over 1,800 kilometers to the enemy’s object, setting a new range record for kamikaze drones.”

The shortest distance from the frontline to Orsk is about 1,600 km. The 1,800 km route possibly implies the drone’s launch from Kyiv Oblast of central Ukraine.

Shortest distance to Orsk from Ukraine. Map: Google Maps

So far, there is no confirmation that the attack was successful. On May 26, a local Russian Telegram channel reported that a drone crashed near Orsk, and it was possibly targeting a military facility.

The previous longest range for a Ukrainian drone strike was an attack on a target in Salavat, Bashkortostan, around 1,500 km from Ukraine.

In early April 2024, Ukrainian drones had reached Russia’s Tatarstan, striking targets in Yelabuga around 1,200 km from Ukraine’s border.

Another similar radar station, Voronezh DM, was attacked by drones on 23 May in the village of Gluboky in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, leading to a fire at the facility. Photographs that later emerged on social media showed significant damage to the facility.

