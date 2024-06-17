Eng
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kostin says Russia commits war crime every ten minutes

Overall, Ukrainian prosecutors have registered nearly 130,000 Russian war crimes since 2022.
byOlena Mukhina
17/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. Photo: Ukrinform
Ukrainian prosecutors have registered nearly 130,000 war crimes committed by Russia, said Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin after the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

On 15-16 June, Ukraine held the Peace Summit in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. Over 90 countries, including European states, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, attended the event to create a joint strategy for ending Russia’s war.

“The historic Peace Summit has united representatives from over 100 countries and organizations with the common goal of restoring and preserving a just peace. It is an honor for me to participate in the discussions at this summit alongside the brave Ukrainians who have endured the war crimes committed by Russia,” Kostin said on social media.

According to the Prosecutor General, as of today, the country has documented 130,000 war crimes, which averages to 150 crimes per day. Every 10 minutes, Russia commits a crime against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

“I sincerely hope that this summit will strengthen the efforts of the global community to stop these atrocities. Release and return of Ukrainian civilians illegally detained by Russia and prevention of forced deportation of children by the aggressor state are among them,” added Andriy Kostin.

Earlier, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, called on the Peace Summit participants to support the creation of the Special International Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine.

