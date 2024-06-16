Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuanian President Nauseda urges Peace Summit participants to support tribunal for Russian war crimes

On 15-16 June, Ukraine hosts the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
byOlena Mukhina
16/06/2024
2 minute read
Left to right: presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland,  Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania during s press conference in Kyiv on 28 June 2023. Photo: president.gov.ua
Lithuanian President Nauseda urges Peace Summit participants to support tribunal for Russian war crimes

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has called on participants of the Peace Summit to join the creation of the Special International Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine, ArmyInform has reported.

On 15 June, Ukraine opened the Global Peace Summit in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. The summit aims to develop a strategy for ending Russia’s war. Over 90 countries, including European states, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, are attending the event.

“Russia must completely cease its aggression and undoubtedly withdraw all its troops and military equipment from Ukraine,” emphasized the Lithuanian president at the summit.

Nausėda stressed that holding Russia accountable for its crimes is essential for reaching peace in Ukraine.

“It is impossible to achieve a just peace without holding Russia accountable for its crimes. It must be done in accordance with the UN Charter. To ensure this, we want to create a Special International Tribunal,” he stated.

Discussions regarding a special tribunal on the crime of aggression have been ongoing since 2022, but there has been no practical progress on this issue for a long time, as Ukraine advocates for the creation of an international tribunal (i.e., based on an international organization), while key Western allies favor a so-called hybrid format (where the tribunal takes place under Ukrainian law but with the support of international partners).

The seventh point of President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula specifically addresses the just punishment of the aggressor states, which involves creating a special tribunal.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!