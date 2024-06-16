Lithuanian President Nauseda urges Peace Summit participants to support tribunal for Russian war crimes

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has called on participants of the Peace Summit to join the creation of the Special International Tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine, ArmyInform has reported.

On 15 June, Ukraine opened the Global Peace Summit in the Swiss city of Bürgenstock. The summit aims to develop a strategy for ending Russia’s war. Over 90 countries, including European states, India, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, are attending the event.

“Russia must completely cease its aggression and undoubtedly withdraw all its troops and military equipment from Ukraine,” emphasized the Lithuanian president at the summit.

Nausėda stressed that holding Russia accountable for its crimes is essential for reaching peace in Ukraine.

“It is impossible to achieve a just peace without holding Russia accountable for its crimes. It must be done in accordance with the UN Charter. To ensure this, we want to create a Special International Tribunal,” he stated.

Discussions regarding a special tribunal on the crime of aggression have been ongoing since 2022, but there has been no practical progress on this issue for a long time, as Ukraine advocates for the creation of an international tribunal (i.e., based on an international organization), while key Western allies favor a so-called hybrid format (where the tribunal takes place under Ukrainian law but with the support of international partners).

The seventh point of President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula specifically addresses the just punishment of the aggressor states, which involves creating a special tribunal.

