Polish-made Oncilla armored vehicles withstand mines, adapted by Ukraine’s soldiers for war

The Oncilla armored vehicles not only withstand explosions, but also adapt to the conditions of war due to feedback from Ukrainian soldiers, UkrInform reports.

The Polish company MISTA has announced plans to supply Ukraine with over 100 wheeled Oncilla armored personnel carriers in 2025. This technology is the result of cooperation between the Polish manufacturer and Ukrainian military personnel, allowing for constant improvements in its features. Over 200 units have already been delivered.

According to Oleksandr Leshchenko, the company’s development director, the design of the Oncilla is continually adapted based on feedback from Ukrainian soldiers. This allows for significant improvements in firepower, crew protection, and maneuverability, according to

“We have had several cases where our vehicles have hit mines, and they withstood blasts of up to 8 kg of explosives without any casualties among our troops,” Leshchenko notes.

The Oncilla armored personnel carriers meet the STANAG Level 2 protection standard and can withstand armor-piercing rounds of 7.62×39. They can also be equipped with additional armor, raising the protection level to the third standard, without losing mobility.

MISTA is also actively working with Ukrainian partners on new variants of the Oncilla, including models for artillery, reconnaissance, and medical evacuation.