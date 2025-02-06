Support us on Patreon
Ukraine, Poland launch joint defense production partnership

byOlena Mukhina
06/02/2025
2 minute read
new ukrainian varta 2 armored vehicle enters state testing phase sich rws august 2024
Sich RWS on the Varta 2 armored vehicle, August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian Armor
Herman Smetanin, Minister for Strategic Industries, has announced that the Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC, known as Ukroboronprom state concern, and the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) have signed a memorandum of cooperation focused on ammunition production and equipment maintenance.

Since 2022, Poland has emerged as a key ally of Ukraine, providing military, political, and humanitarian aid in response to Russian aggression. Warsaw has supplied Kyiv with weaponry, including tanks, armored vehicles, fighter jets, air defense systems, and ammunition.

“On 3 February, Ukroboronprom and the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize their cooperation. The document outlines agreements between the defense industries of Ukraine and Poland,” said the Ukrainian minister.

According to Smetanin, the cooperation will cover ammunition production, maintenance of armored vehicles and artillery, and strengthening air defense capabilities.

Additionally, the parties aim to develop financial mechanisms to access tools and funds under the European Defense Strategy (EDIS) and the European Defense Industrial Program (EDIP).

The minister stressed the importance of Polish support amid Russia’s war.

“This support is invaluable given the current challenges facing Ukraine’s defense industry. We are in urgent need of explosives, critical components, and expanding cooperation not just between defense companies, but at the industrial sector level,” Smetanin added.

Earlier, Poland’s Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would establish a comprehensive unmanned army by early 2025.

Poland’s decision to build defensive lines and develop a drone army is driven by several strategic factors, particularly in response to regional security concerns due to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

