Ukrainian charity raises funds for 60 APCs instead of planned 50

Serhiy Prytula, founder of an eponymous foundation that fundraises for the Ukrainian Army, announced that their crowdfunder to buy 50 Spartan APCs was wildly successful.

In a little over a day, UAH 236 mn ($5.9 mn) were raised instead of the planned UAH 200 mn, allowing the charity to commission 60 of the British-produced tracked armored personnel carriers instead of the planned 50.

No one! Never ever can defeat our nation! Because we are the Ukrainians! We’ve crowdfunded for 60 British Spartan APCs in only 1,5 day!! We turn this world upside. And we all help our Army fight! Thank you all in Ukraine and beyond for donations!

Invincible when united! pic.twitter.com/dVT9xUk9Az — Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) November 3, 2022

He noted that lots of money was donated from outside Ukraine and that this year, the UK donated 35 Spartan APCs to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Army is at a great lack of armored vehicles for offensive operations. According to one expert estimate, 4200 APC/IFVs are needed to launch a big counteroffensive.

Tags: APC, charity