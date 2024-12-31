Eng
Ukraine’s new mine-resistant vehicle wins state orders after Azov Brigade trials

Ukraine’s Inguar-3 mine-resistant vehicle, developed by Kyiv Polytechnic graduates, passes 10,000 km of combat trials with Azov Brigade, securing first state orders.
byOlena Mukhina
31/12/2024
2 minute read
A Ukrainian armored vehicle Inguar-3. Source: UkrInform
The Ukrainian-made Inguar-3 armored vehicle has successfully passed combat testing and received its first orders, says Artem Yushchuk, CEO and co-founder of Inguar Defence, according to UkrInform.

In 2024, Ukraine’s 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade tested the new Ukrainian armored vehicle Inguar-3 during battles in the Serebriansky Forest in Luhansk Oblast. The Inguar-3 is a multipurpose MRAP-class armored vehicle designed to protect the crew from small arms fire, explosive devices, and mines. It was unveiled in the spring and had been developed by young engineers who graduated from the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

“The 2024 was a year of rigorous testing for our company. We approached this matter with great responsibility, and overall, the vehicle covered about 10,000 km of demanding tests.

These included combat testing with soldiers of the Azov Brigade in the Serebriansky Forest and currently on the Sumy front,” Yushchuk said.

As a result, the company secured its first state contracts from two entities and will deliver the vehicles to the front line within six months.

“Feedback from the first combat tests with Azov brought us our long-awaited first contract. The first vehicles will appear on the front line in the second quarter of 2025,” said the co-founder of the manufacturing company.

Currently, the orders received by Inguar Defence do not fully utilize its production capacity, leaving the company in urgent need of additional contracts. Long-term orders are crucial for the company’s survival.

“We can produce much more. If we don’t secure contracts at least once every two months, we won’t survive as a company,” Yushchuk emphasized.

The armored vehicle is built entirely in Ukraine from scratch without using any civilian chassis.

“We hope the state understands this and will support such production focused on localization in Ukraine and products designed to meet the most current requirements. The competition is fierce, even aggressive. But we have no choice but to push through,” Yushchuk added.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine would receive the first Lithuanian-made combat drones intended for its army.

Over 2,300 drones would be supplied to the Lithuanian army, while nearly 5,000 would be sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

