The American-made Stryker armored personnel carrier (APC) has earned high praise from Ukrainian paratroopers for its performance during the Kursk operation, where it provided critical mobility during offensive maneuvers, according to ArmyInform.

The Stryker APC, developed by General Dynamics Land Systems, is a versatile, eight-wheeled vehicle designed for rapid deployment and troop mobility. Based on the Canadian LAV III APC, it features modular armor, advanced communication systems, and a capacity to transport nine soldiers.

Now, the vehicle is set to face a new challenge — active combat in eastern Ukraine, say soldiers from the 1st Airmobile Battalion of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade.

“It’s well protected — in addition to the main armor, it has ceramic plating. It easily withstands 12.7mm fire head-on, and has even survived 30mm rounds. It’s designed to resist mine blasts too. We haven’t hit any yet, but comrades in other units say the crew stays safe,” said Vladyslav, a battalion representative.

Soldiers also praise the Stryker’s speed, off-road capability, and smooth ride.

“It hasn’t failed us. Even with a flat tire, it keeps going — the tire inflation system works great. In mud, all eight wheels pull well. We’ve never gotten stuck. The hydraulic suspension keeps it steady, and it’s very comfortable to drive,” said Viktor, a driver-mechanic with the call sign Marik.

The Stryker can reach speeds up to 110 km per hour on paved roads and 90 km/h off-road. Marik says he easily reached 65 km/h during training in a village setting.

In modern warfare, speed is essential, Vladyslav noted.

“A fight should last 5, maybe 10 minutes. If it goes 30, you’re under artillery, FPVs, and drones. If the assault is spotted early, it becomes a one-way mission,” he explained.

Troops are now conducting urban assault drills, where rapid deployment is key. The Stryker plays a central role.

“Today, we clocked dismount time at 7 seconds. The full assault took 20. The vehicle fits eight soldiers with full gear — ideal for quick strikes or troop rotation,” Vladyslav said.

Despite being American-made, the Stryker is easy to operate. Soldiers report no language barriers thanks to intuitive controls and diagram-based instructions.

While its 12.7mm machine gun is smaller in caliber than those on Soviet-era APCs, it remains effective.

“It hits targets on the move at 800 meters. Need to level a building or a basement? It handles it,” Vladyslav added.

Troops say the Stryker is a versatile and reliable asset, well-suited to a wide range of battlefield roles.

Earlier, Ukraine proposed its allies to test their products in real combat conditions and called for the establishment of long-term partnerships during the Estonian-Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum held in Kyiv.