Germany to supply Ukraine with 66 armored personnel carriers

Source: UkrInform

The German government has signed an agreement with the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH company on 66 armored personnel carriers, which will be sent to Ukraine, NTV reported.

According to the DPA news outlet, Berlin considered buying Fuchs APCs from the Rheinmetall defense concern but decided to purchase the FFG carriers due to their lower price.

Currently, the vehicles are being equipped in Flensburg and later they will be transferred to Ukraine to protect soldiers from Russian strikes.