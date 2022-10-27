Australia will transfer 30 more Bushmaster APCs to Ukraine, bringing the total to 90

Australia will transfer 30 more Bushmaster APCs to Ukraine and send 70 instructors to the UK to train the Ukrainian military since 2023, Australian Ministry of Defense confirmed. This brings the total number of gifted Bushmasters to 90.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, said military assistance was at the centrepiece of Australia’s support.
“Our soldiers will be part of a large training program in the United Kingdom to help prepare their Ukrainian mates for their struggle against Russia’s unwarranted and unlawful aggression,” Mr Marles said.
Australia has provided Ukraine with about $655 million in support, including $475 million in military assistance.
