Ukraine reclaims Shcherbaky village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukraine’s military intelligence and mountain troops reportedly killed 12 Russian troops, captured two soldiers, and seized military documents in the operation.
byYuri Zoria
10/04/2025
3 minute read
Shcherbaky on the map. Map: Deep State
Ukrainian military intelligence and soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade have forced the Russian troops out of the village of Shcherbaky in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia direction, Militarnyi reports.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in their 8 April morning update that over the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled eight Russian attacks in the Orikhiv direction near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Shcherbaky. This possibly suggests that the operation took place on 8 March.

A video released by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) press service on 9 April 2025 shows combat operations conducted by Group 10 of the HUR’s Department of Active Operations “in the Zaporizhzhia front.” The footage features precision work by FPV drone pilots and the clearing of the settlement from Russian soldiers.

HUR’s report does not explicitly mention Shcherbaky. Also, the exact date of reclaiming the village was not specified.

According to emblems visible in the HUR’s video, soldiers from Ukraine’s 128th Mountain Assault Brigade worked jointly with intelligence operatives in this section of the front, Militarnyi says.

The released footage shows Russian troops trying to take cover in detached houses and defend their positions. However, the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian drone operators and infantry thwarted their attempts.

In the operation, Russian forces suffered more than 12 fatalities, HUR said. Two more Russian assault troops were taken prisoner during the village clearing operation. Russian occupiers’ documents were also captured and shown in the footage.

According to the OSINT project Deep State, which maintains an interactive military map, Ukrainian forces withdrew from most of Shcherbaky in late March. As of now, the map does not indicate full Ukrainian control of the village, though its updates may lag by several days.

