Ukraine needs 1400 tanks, 50 MLRS, 1500 howitzers for counteroffensive – expert

Latest news Ukraine

In an interview with Euromaidan Press, Ukrainian military expert Mykhailo Bielieskov offered an estimate of the weapons Ukraine would need to launch a massive counteroffensive to retake the east and south:

“The frontline is maintained by 40 brigades. They are of different types: there are heavier, mechanized, tank brigades, and lighter, motorized infantry brigades, or airborne assault troops or marines. Unfortunately, the new brigades which are being formed now, the Reserve Corps, Territorial Defense brigades that are implementing tasks on the frontline — these are fairly light brigades.

To start an offensive, we need 25 of those 40 brigades to be mechanized. And an additional 20 mechanized reserve brigades – 45 mechanized brigades in total.

For one mechanized brigade, we need one tank battalion (31 tanks), three mechanized battalions (3x 31 IVFs, APCs, or light wheeled vehicles), and a brigade artillery group (two squadrons of barrel and one squadron of rocket artillery, totaling 36-48 units, as one squadron is 12-18 units). And, of course, Ukraine needs separate artillery brigades that will be armed with large numbers of HIMARS.”

What weapons Ukraine needs to launch a counteroffensive

Units

Weapons

45 mechanized brigades

(25 on the first line, 20 in the reserve)

1400 tanks

4200 APC/IFV

1100 self-propelled howitzers like M109

8 separate artillery brigades

400 self-propelled howitzers: Krab, CAESAR, Panzerhaubitze 2000

50-60 MLRS: HIMARS/M270 with ATACMS and GMLRS missiles

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags