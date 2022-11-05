Russian troops hanged a 56-year-old nurse after she proclaimed her occupied town to be Ukraine — FT

Tetyana Mudryenko, a 56-year-old nurse from occupied by Russians Skadovsk town in Ukraine’s southern coast was hanged in front of the courthouse after she cried “Skadovsk is Ukraine” in front of Russian soldiers and collaborating police. Her husband was beaten and their house was ransacked by occupiers, Financial Times reported referring to several local witnesses, Mudrynenko’s death certificate, and text messages between local residents.

