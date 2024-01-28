Russian rockets attack civilian houses in Ukraine’s Myrnohrad at night, injuring three, including 15-year-old

Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the attack injured three people who were in their flats at the time of the attack.

The attack occurred at around 01:30 AM. A 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and cuts. A 30-year-old woman from a neighboring building was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

Fourteen apartment buildings, educational facilities, and nine cars were damaged due to the attack. Presumably, Russians fired MLRS rockets at the town.

Symbolically, the name of the town Myrnohrad means “peaceful city” in Ukrainian.

The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into violating the laws and customs of war. As Russia continues its relentless missile strikes across Ukraine, civilian casualties continue to mount. Yesterday, Russian forces also launched missile strikes on Myrnohrad and Kherson, causing significant casualties and damage. The strikes resulted in seven injuries, including children, and damaged a school, a shopping center, and a kindergarten.

