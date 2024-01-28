Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Russian rockets attack civilian houses in Ukraine’s Myrnohrad at night, injuring three, including 15-year-old

In the early hours of 28 January 2024, Russian forces launched a missile attack on a residential area of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, 30 kilometers from the frontline.
byOrysia Hrudka
28/01/2024
1 minute read
Result of the Russian shelling of Myrnohrad on 28 January 2024. Photo by Donetsk Oblast prosecutor’s office.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the attack injured three people who were in their flats at the time of the attack.

The attack occurred at around 01:30 AM. A 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and cuts. A 30-year-old woman from a neighboring building was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

Fourteen apartment buildings, educational facilities, and nine cars were damaged due to the attack. Presumably, Russians fired MLRS rockets at the town.

Symbolically, the name of the town Myrnohrad means “peaceful city” in Ukrainian.

The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into violating the laws and customs of war. As Russia continues its relentless missile strikes across Ukraine, civilian casualties continue to mount. Yesterday, Russian forces also launched missile strikes on Myrnohrad and Kherson, causing significant casualties and damage. The strikes resulted in seven injuries, including children, and damaged a school, a shopping center, and a kindergarten.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts