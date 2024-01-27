Russian forces kill one, injure two over past day in Kherson Oblast

Russian occupying forces dropped explosives from drones on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 27 January, Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Produkin said.

The morning attack killed one person and injured another one. Reportedly, the injured person was hospitalized.

Beryslav is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, not far from the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s bridge, which was destroyed in May 2023. Ukraine’s forces liberated the west bank of the River in November 2022. Since then, Russia has been repeatedly attacking those areas.

Over the past day, the Russian military launched 85 attacks on the Kherson Oblast, destroying residential areas, local governor Oleksandr Produkin said.

Russia fired on the city of Kherson 32 shells, hitting an educational institution. Reportedly, one person was injured.

