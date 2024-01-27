Eng
Esp

Russian forces kill one, injure two over past day in Kherson Oblast

byMaria Tril
27/01/2024
1 minute read
Russian forces killed man in Kherson Oblast on 27 January. Credit: Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Produkin
Russian occupying forces dropped explosives from drones on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of 27 January, Kherson Oblast Head Oleksandr Produkin said.

The morning attack killed one person and injured another one. Reportedly, the injured person was hospitalized.

Beryslav is located on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, not far from the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s bridge, which was destroyed in May 2023. Ukraine’s forces liberated the west bank of the River in November 2022. Since then, Russia has been repeatedly attacking those areas.

Over the past day, the Russian military launched 85 attacks on the Kherson Oblast, destroying residential areas, local governor Oleksandr Produkin said.

Russia fired on the city of Kherson 32 shells, hitting an educational institution. Reportedly, one person was injured.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
